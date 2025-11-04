ANAMA, ASAN volunteers promote mine safety ahead of Victory Day anniversary [PHOTOS]

4 November 2025 19:07 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

An event titled “From Victory to Safe Return” was held on November 3, 2025, at the assembly hall of Baku “ASAN service” center No. 7, jointly organized by the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) and the “ASAN Volunteers” Organization, Azernews reports.

The initiative aimed to raise public awareness about the dangers of mines and unexploded ordnance in the liberated territories and to encourage youth participation in supporting the safe return process. The event took place on the eve of the fifth anniversary of Victory Day and within the framework of the “Mine-Free Land” campaign jointly implemented by both organizations.

Speakers highlighted the strategic importance of mine clearance for Azerbaijan and emphasized the vital role of cooperation between state institutions, civil society, and young volunteers in achieving lasting safety across liberated regions. The significance of educational outreach and creative youth engagement in spreading mine awareness was also underscored.

Participants were introduced to ANAMA’s activities, including the “7 golden rules” of mine safety, and were provided with detailed information about the dangers of mines and explosive ordnance, as well as proper behavioral guidelines in hazardous situations. Models of mines and unexploded ordnance were displayed to enhance visual understanding.

The event continued with the screening of a short film titled “Clean Land, Safe Life”, followed by an interactive session where volunteers’ questions were answered and views exchanged. The program concluded with the distribution of educational materials on mine safety and a commemorative group photo of the participants.