Azerbaijan–Türkiye joint university to begin operations in 2025/2026 academic year

4 November 2025 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The Azerbaijan–Türkiye Joint University, which is set to open in the 2025/2026 academic year, will begin operations with 300 students enrolled in engineering and medical programs. To support the university’s launch and operations in its first year, AZN 6 million ($3.5 million) has been allocated in the 2026 state budget.

According to Azernews, the provision was included in the draft law “On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026”, discussed at today’s meeting of the Parliament’s Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

The new institution is expected to become a flagship of bilateral cooperation in higher education between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, offering modern curricula and joint academic programs.

The draft budget also allocates AZN 5.0159 billion ($2.95 billion) for education spending in 2026, an increase of AZN 78.6 million (1.6%) compared with 2025 and AZN 625.8 million (14.3%) more than the actual expenditures in 2024.

The growing education budget reflects Azerbaijan’s continued investment in human capital and its commitment to fostering innovation and international partnerships in higher education.