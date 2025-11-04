Volvo Cars October sales decline

4 November 2025 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Geely Holding's Volvo Cars reported on Tuesday that its global sales fell 2% in October compared to the same month last year, while sales of electrified models—including fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles—declined by 1% year-on-year. The automaker sold 60,455 units during the month, with fully electric vehicles making up 23% of total sales, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!