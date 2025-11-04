Azerbaijan’s apple exports rise significantly in value and volume
Experts note that the rise in exports reflects the expanding agricultural capacity of the country, improved storage and logistics infrastructure, and enhanced quality control standards. Azerbaijan’s fruit-growing regions, particularly Guba, Gusar, Shamkir, and Gabala, continue to lead in apple cultivation and export supply.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!