Internet exchange points in Turkiye

4 November 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

This system will ensure that data of national importance is stored and exchanged within the country, which will significantly speed up the processing of Internet requests and strengthen information security, Azernews reports.

As a result, Turkiye’s technological dependence on foreign data centers will gradually decrease, traffic costs will drop, and the quality and reliability of data transmission will improve. Ultimately, broadband Internet access will become faster and more affordable for users across the country.

When developing Internet traffic exchange points, Turkiye intends to draw on the best practices of the European Union, particularly the NIS 2 Directive (Network and Information Security). This directive aims to enhance cybersecurity measures across critical sectors such as energy, banking, healthcare, and telecommunications — strengthening Europe’s collective defense against cyber threats. Turkiye plans to adapt these standards to its own digital ecosystem, ensuring compliance with modern international cybersecurity norms.

In parallel, the government will be actively deploying 5G technologies and implementing a National Strategy and Action Plan for Data Governance and Dissemination. The integration of 5G with the new IXP infrastructure will open the door to innovations such as smart cities, autonomous transport, and advanced IoT (Internet of Things) solutions — all relying on faster and more secure data flows.

Experts note that the launch of this initiative could turn Turkiye into a regional digital hub, attracting technology companies, cloud service providers, and research centers interested in high-speed, low-latency connectivity.