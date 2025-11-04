Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan plans higher social spending in 2026 state budget

4 November 2025 13:20 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijan has revealed the plan for higher social spending in the 2026 state budget. This information is reflected in the draft law “On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026,” discussed at today’s meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

