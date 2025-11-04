State Committee unveils five-year progress on Family and Child Legislation

4 November 2025 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has placed strong emphasis on strengthening its legislative framework on family, women, and child issues over the past five years, Azernews reports, citing Bahar Muradova, Chair of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, as she at a press conference titled “Family, Women, and Child Issues in Azerbaijani Legislation.”

“In the last five years, we have paid serious attention to improving the legislative base. Family relations today are not merely a matter of law but a key aspect of every citizen’s social activity,” Muradova said.

She noted that the Committee has made significant proposals to reinforce the family institution in Azerbaijan.

“Between 2020 and 2025, 11 regulations and charters, 33 opinions and proposals, and 3 state programs were adopted. We have also initiated 7 legislative amendments,” she added.

Speaking about the implementation of the National Child Strategy, Muradova highlighted several changes introduced in the operation of relevant institutions to strengthen the protection of children’s rights.

Previously, she said, there were two separate commissions under local executive authorities — the Guardianship and Custodianship Commission and the Commission on Juvenile Affairs and Protection of Minors’ Rights.

“This duplication was eliminated. Based on the Committee’s recommendations, these two bodies were merged to form a unified ‘Commission on the Protection of Children’s Rights.’ This step is considered appropriate both structurally and functionally,” Muradova stated.

She also pointed out that a Secretariat of the Commission on the Protection of Children’s Rights under the Cabinet of Ministers has been established within the State Committee.

“Since the beginning of this year, the Secretariat has been operating with staff members from the State Committee,” Muradova said, noting that a number of reforms have already been implemented to improve the commission’s operations and ensure enforcement of legal provisions.

“These changes will enhance the effectiveness of commissions working to protect children’s rights, particularly at the regional level. The State Committee coordinates their activities, organizes training and awareness programs, and provides daily technical assistance,” she added.

Turning to the issue of domestic violence, Muradova underlined that major legislative reforms have been enacted to strengthen legal protections for victims.

“The scope of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan ‘On Prevention of Domestic Violence’ has been expanded. Victims of domestic violence now receive free legal assistance funded by the state. The duration of short-term protection orders has been extended from 30 to 60 days, and long-term protection orders from 60 to 180 days,” she explained.

Muradova emphasized that repeated violations of legal requirements are now subject to sanctions.

“In addition, a new interagency monitoring and coordination mechanism has been created at both central and local levels to ensure better protection of domestic violence victims,” she concluded.