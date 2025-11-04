Technological power defines sovereignty: President Aliyev’s vision for digital Azerbaijan

4 November 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

In an era defined by rapid technological competition and global digital transformation, Azerbaijan is positioning science and innovation as key pillars of its national development strategy. At the conference marking the 80th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), President Ilham Aliyev delivered a far-reaching address that underscored the country’s determination to strengthen its scientific foundations and technological sovereignty in the post-Soviet era.

His speech not only celebrated the historic achievements of Azerbaijani science but also laid out a forward-looking vision focused on cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and the transition toward a knowledge-based economy. In what can be seen as a strategic roadmap for the nation’s next stage of modernization, the president emphasized that science, technology, and intellectual capital must become the driving forces of Azerbaijan’s progress in an increasingly competitive global environment.

The Azerbaijani President opened his remarks by emphasizing continuity with the vision of Heydar Aliyev, describing how Azerbaijan’s science policy has evolved through modernization and institutional reform.

“During my presidency, attention has been paid to the development of Azerbaijani science in this direction, in accordance with the policy of the National Leader,” the president said, highlighting efforts to strengthen ANAS’s infrastructure, create the Science Fund, and adopt the Law on Science and a National Strategy for the Development of Science.

Analytically, this underscores Baku’s long-term policy consistency - anchoring scientific advancement in national strategy rather than isolated initiatives. The institutional restructuring of ANAS and the introduction of new research facilities reflect an effort to align the scientific ecosystem with global standards and national development priorities.

A central theme of President Aliyev’s speech was the redefinition of national security in the digital era. The President explicitly linked technological capacity to state sovereignty, a view increasingly shared by global policymakers.

“It is no secret that the development and, at the same time, the security of each country today are determined by the technological capabilities of that country,” he said.

This statement marks a strategic pivot in Azerbaijan’s approach to defense and governance. By framing technological advancement as a matter of national resilience, President Aliyev is signaling that the nation’s future stability depends on mastering domains such as artificial intelligence, digitalization, and cybersecurity - areas traditionally viewed as civilian but now central to national power.

President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks on cybersecurity were particularly telling in their tone and scope. He acknowledged that Azerbaijan has been a target of cyberattacks and stressed that digital defense is inseparable from territorial security.

“Cybersecurity is not virtual security. It is the physical security of each country,” he stated, underscoring the urgency of developing a robust national cyber defense infrastructure.

The establishment of the Cybersecurity Center, he noted, is a timely step toward strengthening resilience in collaboration with international partners. From an analytical standpoint, this reflects a growing awareness that digital infrastructure - from energy grids to data systems - has become an essential component of sovereignty, as critical as borders or military assets.

The head of state placed artificial intelligence (AI) and digitalization at the heart of Azerbaijan’s modernization strategy.

“Artificial intelligence… today, it is already an integral part of the future development of countries. We should not lag behind here,” he said, urging Azerbaijani scientists to play an active role in AI research and application.

His comments align with global trends where nations view AI not merely as a technological innovation but as a driver of competitiveness and productivity. The creation of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport reflects a structural shift toward integrating digital governance and technological innovation into the national policy framework.

In his broader economic analysis, President Aliyev reiterated a transformative vision: shifting Azerbaijan’s economic model from dependence on hydrocarbons to one powered by human intellect and innovation.

“Everyone sees and knows that the development of each country is determined not by natural resources alone, but by the intellectual potential of its society, by technological development, and by the advancement of science,” the President emphasized.

This statement reflects Azerbaijan’s strategic transition from a resource-based to a knowledge-based economy. While oil remains an economic pillar, the president’s emphasis on “inexhaustible intellectual wealth” signals a recalibration of national priorities toward education, innovation, and research &development as sustainable growth engines.

Despite a slowdown in oil output, the president highlighted Azerbaijan’s economic resilience, noting that non-oil sectors now drive the country’s growth. International credit rating agencies, he said, have upgraded Azerbaijan to investment-grade status, affirming the stability of its economic reforms.

“Because our economy today is healthy. We do not depend on anyone,” he stated confidently.

This assertion reinforces the idea that Azerbaijan’s diversification strategy is beginning to yield results, cushioning the economy against global energy market fluctuations.

President Ilham Aliyev’s address at the ANAS anniversary was not merely a reflection on the past but a strategic blueprint for Azerbaijan’s future. His message was clear: the next phase of national progress will be defined by technological innovation, cybersecurity strength, and scientific excellence.

By intertwining science policy with national security and economic diversification, President Ilham Aliyev has positioned Azerbaijan to navigate a rapidly evolving global landscape where intellect, data, and digital power increasingly define a nation’s destiny.