TURKPA delegation pays visit to Presidential Center of Kazakhstan [PHOTOS]

28 December 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

TURKPA delegation, headed by Secretary General Ambassador Ramil Hasan, has visited the Presidential Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan as part of their official trip to the country, Azernews reports.

While at the center, the TURKPA delegation explored its extensive museum, which showcases a diverse collection of exhibits. These displays highlight the history of Kazakhstan's statehood, spanning from ancient times through the Middle Ages, the Soviet era, and both the pre- and post-independence periods.

The museum also covers the role of the presidential institution and the nation's cultural and historical heritage.

Accompanying the Secretary General during the visit were Deputy Secretary General Talgat Aduov and Chief of Protocol Yadigar Mammadov.

The Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) was founded through an agreement signed by the Heads of Parliaments of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkey on November 21, 2008, at the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul.

The first Plenary Session of the Assembly was held on September 29, 2009, in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. During this session, the Rules of Procedure, the Regulations of the Secretariat, and the Baku Declaration were adopted.

It was also decided that the TURKPA Secretariat would be permanently based in Baku. The Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States upholds the principles of independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability of state borders, non-interference in domestic affairs, and equality. It is based on the idea of cooperation among its member states and with third parties, adhering to these core principles.

TURKPA plays a key role in strengthening ties among its member states across various fields by promoting parliamentary diplomacy. Its primary goals include enhancing the political, legal, and economic capacities of member states, fostering prosperity through the effective use of natural resources, and advancing social and cultural relations.