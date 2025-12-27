“Jirtdan Mega Show” held for children in need of special care at Leyla Aliyeva’s initiative [PHOTOS]

27 December 2025 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

The “Jirtdan Mega Show,” organized once again this year at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Association, was traditionally held for children in need of special care.

As reported by Azernews that the show, presented under the title “Jirtdan: Journey Through Time,” was staged at the Baku Congress Center. The first performance was organized for children living in orphanages, boarding schools, and special boarding institutions. In total, 948 children from 17 childcare institutions attended the show. In addition, IDEA volunteers presented gifts to the children. Held on the eve of the New Year, the colorful and engaging performance created unforgettable moments for young viewers and filled them with a festive spirit.

It is worth noting that at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, large-scale projects covering humanitarian, educational, healthcare, social, environmental, and other fields are regularly implemented both across Azerbaijan and in several countries around the world. The organization of festive events for children in orphanages, boarding institutions, as well as those in need of medical care and special attention—especially during holidays—remains one of the key focus areas of these initiatives. Such events are held on a regular basis to bring joy to children deprived of parental care and those requiring greater attention, and to help them experience the holiday atmosphere.