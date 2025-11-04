Armenia’s parliamentary race gains momentum as speaker Simonyan joins 2026 elections

4 November 2025 11:38 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Chairman of the National Assembly of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, representing the ruling Civil Contract Party, has officially confirmed his participation in the upcoming parliamentary elections, Azernews reports citing Armenian media.

Simonyan has submitted his candidacy for inclusion in the party’s national proportional list ahead of the June 7, 2026 elections. His announcement follows that of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who earlier declared his intention to seek another term.

Several other key political figures have also expressed plans to enter the race, including former President Robert Kocharyan, former Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan, and members of the “Our Way” movement, led ideologically by businessman Samvel Karapetyan.

Pashinyan has described his re-election campaign as a renewed mandate for “peace, sovereignty, and reform,” referring to the U.S.-brokered peace agreement with Azerbaijan signed in August 2025. He has pledged to strengthen Armenia’s economy, deepen partnerships with Western allies, and modernize the country’s defense sector.

The 2026 elections will mark Armenia’s first regularly scheduled parliamentary vote since 2017, as well as the first full-term contest under Pashinyan’s leadership following the 2021 snap elections. The outcome will determine the composition of the National Assembly, which holds the authority to elect the prime minister under the 2015 constitutional reforms.