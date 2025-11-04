Energy Ministry hosts information session on energy efficiency

4 November 2025 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The Ministry of Energy held an information session dedicated to energy efficiency and energy auditing. The event brought together representatives from various organizations operating in the field of energy efficiency and audit services, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

According to information, the session aimed to raise awareness about the legal and practical aspects of energy audits, the main directions of state policy in this area, and mechanisms for their implementation.

During the session, detailed presentations were made on topics such as “What is an energy audit?”, “Who is an energy auditor?”, “Energy management systems,” and “Organization and reporting of energy audits.” Speakers also emphasized the importance of energy audits for energy consumers, the measures identified through audits to improve energy efficiency, and the economic and environmental benefits of resulting energy savings.

It was noted that, to promote the development of this field and support entities undergoing energy audits, the Energy Regulation Agency under the Ministry of Energy has established the Energy Efficiency Fund.

At the end of the event, participants’ questions were answered, discussions were held on relevant issues, and proposals for improving the energy auditing process were reviewed.