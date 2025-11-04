Justice Ministry and SMBDA hold meeting with business associations

4 November 2025 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

A meeting was held between representatives of business associations operating in various sectors and officials of the Ministry of Justice and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA). Azernews reports that the event was jointly organized by the two institutions.

According to the Ministry’s press service, the event, titled “The Impact of Institutional and Legislative Reforms in the Justice Sector on Business Development, and the Role of the Rule of Law in Sustainable Development,” brought together around 20 business associations and entrepreneurs.

The main goal of the meeting was to strengthen cooperation between the public and private sectors, enhance support for business activities, and contribute to further improving the business environment in the country.

In his remarks, Minister of Justice Farid Ahmadov spoke about legislative and institutional measures implemented in recent years to improve the functioning of the justice system, ensure transparency, and increase efficiency. He emphasized that public–private partnerships play a key role in the development of various sectors and that proposals and initiatives put forward by the private sector significantly contribute to the ministry’s ongoing reforms. The minister also underlined the importance of entrepreneurs’ active involvement in legal and institutional reforms to achieve the set objectives.

Chairman of the SMBDA Board, Orkhan Mammadov, noted that as entrepreneurship develops dynamically, new challenges and requirements must be adequately reflected in legislation. He stated that SMBDA closely monitors institutional reforms in this field and communicates the needs and concerns of SMEs regarding the legal environment to relevant state institutions. In addition, SMBDA organizes thematic meetings and training sessions to raise entrepreneurs’ legal awareness, cooperates with justice authorities to strengthen institutional dialogue, and submits proposals for improving legislation.

Mammadov also highlighted the importance of involving all stakeholders—particularly entrepreneurs and business associations—in the process of enhancing the business environment and improving business-related legislation. Since entrepreneurs’ proposals are based on practical experience, taking their opinions into account helps develop more flexible and effective regulatory approaches.

During the meeting, participants exchanged views and shared suggestions for expanding cooperation. It was agreed that the Ministry of Justice and SMBDA would jointly review and implement the proposals put forward by entrepreneurs, and designate responsible representatives from both institutions to oversee the process.