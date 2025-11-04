Baku, Algiers strengthen strategic partnership with new cooperation framework [PHOTO]

4 November 2025 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

As part of his official visit to Algeria, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Ahmed Attaf, Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Communities Abroad and African Affairs of Algeria, Azernews reports.

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting began with one-on-one talks, followed by an expanded session involving delegations from both sides.

The discussions covered a wide range of topics, including the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-Algeria relations, regional and global developments, and the situation in the Middle East. Both ministers expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamics of bilateral relations founded on mutual respect and shared values, noting that reciprocal high-level visits have further strengthened interstate cooperation.

They highlighted the importance of regular political consultations between the two foreign ministries — the most recent held in April — in ensuring the systematic advancement of bilateral ties. The ministers also reviewed cooperation within international organizations such as the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), describing it as effective and mutually supportive.

Discussions also focused on global events set to be hosted by Azerbaijan, including next year’s OIC Summit and the UN World Urban Forum in Baku, emphasizing their significance in promoting intercultural dialogue and international engagement.

On the economic front, the sides explored opportunities to expand collaboration in trade, investment, and the energy sector — particularly oil, gas, and renewable energy. They also stressed the importance of enhancing educational and cultural exchanges, as well as leveraging tourism potential to foster mutual understanding between the two nations.

Minister Bayramov briefed his Algerian counterpart on developments in the South Caucasus during the post-conflict period, including reconstruction efforts and peace-building initiatives undertaken by Azerbaijan.

The meeting concluded with the signing of an Agreement on the Establishment of a Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation between the two countries — a significant milestone aimed at institutionalizing cooperation and promoting joint projects across multiple sectors.

Both sides underlined that the new Joint Commission will serve as a key mechanism to deepen political dialogue, expand economic engagement, and enhance the overall partnership between Azerbaijan and Algeria.