Baku Tango Marathon 2025: Dancing in rhythm of passion and harmony [PHOTOS]

4 November 2025 16:58 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

For the first time, the Baku Tango Marathon, a major event bringing together lovers of Argentine tango from around the world, has taken place in Baku, Azernews reports.

The picturesque Dreamland Golf Club set the stage for a weekend where music, movement, and emotion converged to the melodies of the bandoneon.

Participants from more than 10 countries attended the marathon, including dancers from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkiye, Italy, the United States, and other nations.

The festive tango atmosphere began even before the main event, with a lively pre-party milonga at the Premium Park Hotel, where dancers met on the dance floor for the first time, as if in a prologue to the grand tango marathon.

The event was organised by IN Tango, the first Argentine tango school in Baku. The project aims to support the city’s cultural development, strengthen international connections, and promote Azerbaijan on the global tango map.

Over the course of three days, guests participated in daytime and evening milongas, traditional tango gatherings filled with passion and improvisation. The musical ambience was set by tango DJs from Turkiye, Georgia, Argentina, and Azerbaijan, while every special moment of the celebration was captured by official photographer Altuğ Güvendiren (Turkiye).

The marathon became more than a dance event; it emerged as a true cultural phenomenon. It highlighted the growing interest in social dances in Azerbaijan and opened new opportunities for **cultural tourism** and international dialogue.

The Baku Tango Marathon confirmed that Baku is becoming an increasingly prominent destination on the global map of the art of movement.

Organisers have already announced the upcoming Baku Tango Marathon 2026, promising even more participants and countries while maintaining the warm atmosphere and high level of organisation.

Dates for the new marathon will be announced on official platforms.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.