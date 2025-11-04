Autumn Legends 2025 Competition unites young talents through art [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

4 November 2025 15:57 (UTC+04:00)

The bright and large-scale Autumn Legends 2025 Arts Competition has been held in Baku, uniting talented children, teenagers, and young adults from across the country, Azernews reports.

Supported by the Azerbaijan Youth Union and the Azerbaijan Dance Association, the art competition took place at the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater.

A full house, an atmosphere filled with creativity and emotion, and waves of applause turned the competition into a true celebration of art.

For eight consecutive years, "Autumn Legends" has served as a launching pad for aspiring young performers, dancers, and singers eager to make their mark. The stage came alive with classical and pop music, while national motifs intertwined with modern and folk dances, creating a rich tapestry of Azerbaijani culture.

Aziz Azizov, President of the Azerbaijan Dance Association and founder of the project, noted that the competition continues to grow in both scale and inspiration each year:

"We are witnessing the emergence of a new generation of bold and brilliant young artists whose sincerity, passion, and dedication to their craft infuse the stage with life and make every performance truly unforgettable."

The jury, composed of renowned and honored cultural figures, People's Artists, and stage professionals, highly praised the participants' artistry and dedication.

The grand finale became a true festival of inspiration. Winners were awarded diplomas, medals, and special prizes, earning the admiration of both the audience and the judges.

The organizers expressed heartfelt gratitude to all participants, teachers, and parents for their support and love of the arts, as well as to the partners who helped make the project possible.

The Autumn Legends 2025 Arts Competition is more than just an event. It is a living celebration of autumn, where every young artist contributes to the vibrant and inspiring creative future of Azerbaijan.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.