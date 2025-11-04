Azerbaijani and Algerian foreign ministers discuss expanding bilateral cooperation [PHOTO]
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Communities Abroad Ahmed Attaf during his official visit to Algeria, Azernews reports.
According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s post on X (formerly Twitter), the ministers discussed the current state and prospects of political, economic, and cultural cooperation between the two countries.
The meeting highlighted the mutual interest in further strengthening bilateral ties and expanding collaboration across various sectors.
Happening now: Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs of the People's Democratic Republic of #Algeria @AhmedAttaf_Dz is welcoming the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of #Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov @Algeria_MFA in… pic.twitter.com/1O58EI3G3N— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) November 4, 2025
