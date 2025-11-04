Azerbaijan’s Embassy in China marks Victory Day and State Flag Day [PHOTOS]

4 November 2025 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan today stands as a leading nation in the region and a respected state on the global stage.

Azernews reports that the Embassy of Azerbaijan in China hosted an official event in Beijing to mark Victory Day on November 8 and State Flag Day on November 9.

According to the Embassy, the ceremony was attended by heads of diplomatic missions, military attachés, representatives of Chinese public and business circles, as well as Azerbaijani citizens living, studying, and working in China.

In his remarks, Ambassador Bunyad Huseynov noted that, by a decree of President Ilham Aliyev, 2025 has been declared the “Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty” in Azerbaijan. He emphasized that this decision unites two major milestones in the country’s modern history — the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution and the 5th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s glorious Victory in the Patriotic War.

“These two historic events together symbolize the supremacy of law enshrined in our Constitution — the foundation of modern Azerbaijani statehood — as well as our hard-won independence, national unity, and the restoration of our territorial integrity achieved through the determination of our Armed Forces and the victorious Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev,” Ambassador Huseynov said.

He recalled that the 1995 Constitution, adopted under the visionary leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, laid the groundwork for a stable system of governance, protection of citizens’ rights, and institutionalization of national sovereignty. The 2020 Patriotic War and the 2023 local anti-terror operations reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s sovereignty over its internationally recognized territories and demonstrated once again the unity and strength of the Azerbaijani people.

“Today, under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership, the Republic of Azerbaijan is a modern, strong, and sovereign state guided by constitutional values and international law. Victorious in war and resolute in peace, our country is recognized as a regional leader and a respected member of the international community,” Huseynov stressed, adding that Azerbaijan not only successfully defends its national interests and security but also contributes to regional stability and cooperation.

The ambassador also honored Lieutenant Colonel Vugar Abdulazimov, a participant in the April battles and recipient of the “For the Motherland” medal, noting that the heroism of those who fought for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty will never be forgotten by the nation.

The event concluded with performances by musicians Chilenay Badalova, Javid Mehdiyev, Jalal Karimov, and Emin Kazimzade, who presented masterpieces of Azerbaijani music. Video clips dedicated to Azerbaijan were also screened during the event.