Tuesday November 4 2025

Azerbaijan to halt AI-95 gasoline production from 2026 amid revised fuel balance

4 November 2025 13:42 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan to halt AI-95 gasoline production from 2026 amid revised fuel balance
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijan’s 2026 draft state budget projects a notable increase in excise tax revenues, as discussed during the Milli Majlis Committee meeting on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship, Azernews reported. Meanwhile, the increase in non-oil sector revenues is expected due to higher excise rates on several goods beginning next year.

