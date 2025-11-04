YAY Gallery presents exhibition by emerging artist Mouk [PHOTOS]

4 November 2025 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

YAY Gallery has presented the latest solo exhibition by emerging artist Mouk (Ali Israfilov), titled "Go Slowly", Azernews reports.

The opening featured a parallel program, where the local rock band "DədəBaba" gave a live performance of selected pieces from their forthcoming, unreleased album exclusively for this evening. The event welcomed numerous visitors, art collectors, and art enthusiasts.

The show presents the completion of the artist's new works, produced during a two-month residency at YARAT Contemporary Art Space, and reveals a world reminiscent of a half-forgotten motel inhabited by noir-like characters. His figures seem both connected and disconnected – performing private rituals, repetitive gestures, and nourishing habits that define the rhythm of solitude.

Through objects, we encounter people; through people, we rediscover objects. In these works, which explore personal rituals, desires, and social relations within familiar spaces, the artist reinterprets time, thought, and existence.

Curated by Zahra Mammadova, the exhibition will remain on view until March 29, 2026.

The gallery is open Tuesday through Sunday, from 12:00 to 20:00 . It is located at 5 Kichik Gala St. in Baku. Admission is free.