President of Pakistan sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Victory Day, Azernews reports.

''Excellency,

On behalf of the Government and the people of Pakistan, and personally, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Your Excellency and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the auspicious occasion of the fifth Victory Day celebrations.

This day stands as a proud reminder of the historic struggle and determination of the Azerbaijani people whose sacrifices, under Your Excellency's visionary leadership, restored the sovereignty and territorial integrity of their homeland. The liberation of the occupied territories remains a landmark achievement in Azerbaijan's modern history, symbolizing justice, resilience, and national unity.

The observance of Victory Day this year carries special significance as it coincides with encouraging progress towards lasting peace in the region, following the recent breakthrough in relations with Armenia. This historic moment offers renewed hope to build a future defined by stability, cooperation, and prosperity for all.

Pakistan reaffirms its steadfast and consistent support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. I am confident that the bonds of friendship and brotherhood between our two nations will continue to strengthen in the years ahead.

I take this opportunity to convey my best wishes for Your Excellency's good health and well-being, and for the continued peace, progress, and prosperity of the brotherly people of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,'' the letter reads.