Azernews.Az

Tuesday November 4 2025

Azerbaijan expands non-oil trade ties with Kazakhstan and Belarus

4 November 2025 18:35 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan expands non-oil trade ties with Kazakhstan and Belarus
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

During January–September 2025, Azerbaijan maintained active trade relations with both Kazakhstan and Belarus, two key partners within the CIS region, according to the State Customs Committee, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more