World-class dancers takes center stage at Night of Dancing Diamonds [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

4 November 2025

As part of the grand Azerbaijan Dance Festival, the unique and truly spectacular gala show "Night of the Dancing Diamonds" has been held at JW Marriott Absheron Baku, Azernews reports.

The event brought together the world's top dance couples on a single stage. The highlight of the evening was the performance of the legendary dancer and choreographer, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Tarana Muradova, to whom this luxurious celebration of dance was dedicated.

In her original choreography, Tarana Muradova presented contemporary ballroom dance, skillfully weaving in elements of national dance. This fusion of cultures and styles transformed the stage into a space where tradition meets modernity, strength meets tenderness, and East meets West.

The performance featured six-time world champion and honored master of sports, Eldar Jafarov and world and European champion, choreographer Denis Tagintsev.

Dressed in elegant black-and-white costumes, the artists performed to music by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Aghalarov, creating a perfect harmony of movement and rhythm.

For the audience, the evening was a revelation. Tarana Muradova, who has represented Azerbaijan on the world stage for many years with her national and folk dances, appeared in a completely new role, performing in a modern, dynamic rhythm, where every step was a declaration of love for the art of dance.

The spectacular performance of 60-year-old Tarana Muradova became a true symbol of inspiration, once again proving that age holds no limits for a creative person. She seemed to float across the stage — light, radiant, and filled with inner brilliance amid a storm of applause, flowers, and the audience's heartfelt admiration. It was pure magic.

The festival was organized by the Azerbaijan Dance Council (AZDC), led by People's Artist of Azerbaijan and Vice-Rector of the Baku Academy of Choreography, Tarana Muradova, together with Smooth & Rhythm Dance Style (SRDS), headed by its founder and president, Olga Krasnyanskaya.

Over several days, the festival hosted prestigious international competitions: WDC AL World Championships, WDC European Championships, and Pro-Am World Cups in Ballroom, Latin, and Smooth categories for solo performers and couples across all age groups, from children and juniors to adults, professionals, and Pro-Am participants.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.