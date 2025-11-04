Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports to UAE nearly double in nine months

4 November 2025 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The UAE has become one of Azerbaijan’s increasingly important trading partners in the non-oil sector, reflecting the growing diversification of export destinations beyond traditional markets. During January–September of this year, Azerbaijan exported non-oil products worth...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!