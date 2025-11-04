Youth and Sports Minister meets with athletes who excelled in int'l competitions [PHOTOS]

4 November 2025 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, has met with Azerbaijani athletes who delivered outstanding performances in international competitions over the past month, Azernews reports.

The event, held at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sports, began with the playing of the national anthem, setting a patriotic tone for the occasion.

In his address, Farid Gayibov extended his congratulations to both the athletes and their coaches, commending their impressive achievements on the global stage.

He pointed out that during October, Azerbaijan's national anthem was heard in 17 countries as a result of the athletes' success. Throughout the month, Azerbaijani athletes collectively earned 70 gold, 102 silver, and 157 bronze medals.

A video showcasing the athletes' accomplishments in various international competitions was also presented during the meeting.

Following this, representatives from several sports disciplines provided details on their respective events and shared insights into their performances.

As the meeting concluded, Farid Gayibov offered his best wishes to the athletes for continued success in upcoming competitions, encouraging them to aim for even greater achievements in the future.