52 cyber threats detected and blocked in Azerbaijan
As a result of continuous monitoring of government information systems conducted by the Special Communication and Information Security State Service (SCISS), 52 indicators of compromise (IOCs) linked to cyberattacks have been identified and centrally blocked.
According to Azernews, the SCISS reported that of these cyber threats, 31 were detected through internal investigations, while 21 were identified based on reports received from various government agencies.
It should be noted that the Special Communication and Information Security State Service of Azerbaijan is responsible for ensuring the cybersecurity and information protection of state institutions. The agency conducts regular monitoring of government digital infrastructure to detect and prevent cyber threats, unauthorized access, and data breaches.
In recent years, as global cyber threats have become increasingly sophisticated, the Service has intensified its efforts to strengthen cybersecurity resilience across Azerbaijan’s public sector.
