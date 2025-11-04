Kia teams up with Motability for accessible vehicle

4 November 2025 22:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Kia Corp. announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with Britain’s Motability Operations Ltd. to jointly develop an electric, wheelchair-accessible vehicle (WAV) aimed at advancing inclusive mobility solutions, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap agency.

Under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed Monday, Kia and Motability Operations will collaborate to bring to market a fully electric, side-entry WAV based on Kia’s Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) architecture.

The WAV will be designed, manufactured, and sold by Kia, while Motability Operations will contribute customer insights from the UK market to ensure the vehicle meets the needs of users with mobility challenges. The project is intended to improve accessibility and independence for people with disabilities.

Kia’s first PBV model, the PV5, is set to debut in the UK in 2026, with a locally converted WAV variant. The automaker said the collaboration will enhance the quality and competitiveness of its PBV lineup, beginning with the PV5 and extending to future models, including the PV7.

“There is no better demonstration of Kia’s commitment to sustainable mobility solutions than the innovative independence the PV5 WAV offers to those facing mobility challenges,” said Song Ho-sung, Kia President and CEO.

“Our collaboration with Kia supports Motability Operations’ long-term mission to take the next step in creating a purpose-built electric WAV, protecting disabled people’s mobility during the transition to electric vehicles,” added Andrew Miller, CEO of Motability Operations.

The partnership reflects a broader trend in the automotive industry toward inclusive and purpose-built electric vehicles, combining sustainability with social impact. Analysts note that as EV adoption grows, specialized vehicles like the PV5 WAV could set new standards for accessibility, offering disabled drivers independence without compromising on performance, safety, or eco-friendliness.