China launches production of flying cars

4 November 2025 23:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer XPeng has begun trial production of flying cars at its factory in southern China, Azernews reports.

"XPeng Aeroht, the flying car manufacturing division of XPeng, has started trial production at the world's first intelligent factory dedicated to the serial production of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles," the company announced.

The 120,000-square-meter factory, located in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, has already produced the first removable electric aircraft modules for its modular Land Aircraft Carrier vehicle.

The Guangzhou plant has a design production capacity of 10,000 removable aircraft modules per year, with an initial output of 5,000 units. Once it reaches full capacity, the factory will be able to assemble one aircraft every 30 minutes, according to XPeng.

XPeng’s flying car initiative represents a major step toward the future of urban air mobility in China, a market expected to grow rapidly over the next decade. Experts predict that XPeng’s modular eVTOL design could revolutionize personal transportation, offering a hybrid between road and air travel. The ability to produce removable aircraft modules also suggests a new era of customizable and scalable urban aviation solutions, potentially reshaping how people commute in congested cities.