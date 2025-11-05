Leyla Aliyeva visits Bulbul Secondary Music School [PHOTOS]

5 November 2025 10:40 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

On November 4, a meeting was held at the Bulbul Secondary Music School with Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azernews reports.

During the visit, Leyla Aliyeva became acquainted with the school's activities, educational process, music rooms, and the creative achievements of talented students.

Afterward, a concert program featuring performances by the school’s students was presented.

The concert included works by both Azerbaijani and international composers.

At the end of the visit, Leyla Aliyeva took a commemorative photo with the school staff.