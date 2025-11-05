Azernews.Az

Wednesday November 5 2025

Leyla Aliyeva visits Bulbul Secondary Music School [PHOTOS]

5 November 2025 10:40 (UTC+04:00)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Bulbul Secondary Music School [PHOTOS]
Laman Ismayilova
Laman Ismayilova
Read more

On November 4, a meeting was held at the Bulbul Secondary Music School with Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azernews reports.

During the visit, Leyla Aliyeva became acquainted with the school's activities, educational process, music rooms, and the creative achievements of talented students.

Afterward, a concert program featuring performances by the school’s students was presented.

The concert included works by both Azerbaijani and international composers.

At the end of the visit, Leyla Aliyeva took a commemorative photo with the school staff.

Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Leyla Aliyeva visits Bulbul Secondary Music School [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Leyla Aliyeva visits Bulbul Secondary Music School [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Leyla Aliyeva visits Bulbul Secondary Music School [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Leyla Aliyeva visits Bulbul Secondary Music School [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Leyla Aliyeva visits Bulbul Secondary Music School [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Leyla Aliyeva visits Bulbul Secondary Music School [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Leyla Aliyeva visits Bulbul Secondary Music School [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Leyla Aliyeva visits Bulbul Secondary Music School [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Leyla Aliyeva visits Bulbul Secondary Music School [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Leyla Aliyeva visits Bulbul Secondary Music School [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Leyla Aliyeva visits Bulbul Secondary Music School [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Leyla Aliyeva visits Bulbul Secondary Music School [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more