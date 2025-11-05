President Tebboune, FM Bayramov discuss expanding Azerbaijan-Algeria cooperation [PHOTOS]

5 November 2025 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

As part of his official visit to Algeria, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov was received by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations, highlighting their foundation of friendship and mutual respect.

Both parties expressed mutual interest in deepening political dialogue and expanding cooperation in a wide range of areas, including economy, education, humanitarian affairs, energy, transport, agriculture, tourism, and science and technology.

They emphasized that the signing of the Agreement on the Establishment of a Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Algeria marks a key step toward advancing bilateral relations.

Discussions also underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation within international and regional organizations, such as the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned Movement. Both sides praised Azerbaijan’s initiatives and leadership during its chairmanship of major international platforms, noting their contribution to global dialogue and regional stability.

Minister Bayramov informed President Tebboune about the history of Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan, the country’s vision for lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus, and the ongoing reconstruction and restoration efforts in the liberated territories.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, reaffirming both countries’ commitment to broadening their partnership on multiple fronts.