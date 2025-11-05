Disney+ hub debuts in Japan via Tving

5 November 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Korean streaming platform Tving is set to launch a dedicated content hub on Disney+ in Japan as part of a strategic partnership with the U.S. entertainment giant, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

The collection, titled “Tving Collection,” will go live on Wednesday within the Japanese version of Disney+ and will feature original Tving series such as Dear X, alongside hit titles from its parent company CJ ENM, Tving announced on Tuesday.

The launch marks the first time Disney+ has opened an internal content hub in the Asia-Pacific region for an external brand. Tving hopes to leverage Disney+’s established presence in Japan to reduce market entry risks and reach a broader audience.

“As a local streaming service with the largest library of Korean content, we see this as a valuable opportunity to showcase Tving’s brand power in Japan,” said Tving CEO Choi Ju-hui at a partnership event on Tuesday.

The collaboration also gives Disney+ a chance to differentiate itself in Japan’s competitive streaming market through popular Korean content.

“We plan to expand our lineup by combining Tving’s compelling Korean storytelling with Disney+’s blockbusters and local hits,” said Tamotsu Hiiro, Managing Director of The Walt Disney Company Japan.

Tving has accelerated its global expansion this year, as domestic growth has slowed. Annual growth in South Korean streaming subscribers has hovered around 5% since 2020, according to the Korea Information Society Development Institute. The Korean market, currently valued at roughly 6 trillion won ($4.1 billion), is projected to plateau over the next three to four years.

Facing continued dominance by Netflix in Korea, Tving is increasingly turning to international markets for growth. Last month, the platform expanded into 17 Asia-Pacific regions, including Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Southeast Asia, through a partnership with Warner Bros.’ global streaming platform HBO Max.

By combining Tving’s Korean content with Disney+’s global reach, this partnership could help accelerate the “K-wave” in Japan, introducing a new generation of viewers to K-dramas and original series. Analysts predict that such collaborations could make Korean content a key differentiator for streaming platforms across Asia-Pacific in the coming years.