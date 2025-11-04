President Ilham Aliyev approves agreement on implementing “ASAN Khidmet” model in Pakistan

4 November 2025 19:47 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed an order approving the agreement on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan regarding the implementation of the "ASAN Khidmet" practice in Pakistan.

According to the presidential order, the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on Cooperation in the Implementation of the 'ASAN Khidmet' Experience in Pakistan," signed in Islamabad on September 10, 2025, has been officially approved.

Under the document, the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been tasked with ensuring the implementation of the Agreement’s provisions once it enters into force.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to notify the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan that the internal procedures required for the Agreement’s entry into force have been completed.