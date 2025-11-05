Director General of ICESCO sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

5 November 2025 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

Director-General of ICESCO, Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on the occasion of Victory Day.

Azernews present the letter:

“His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the Victory Day, I have the utmost honor to extend to Your Excellency, on behalf of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and on my own behalf, heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the leadership and people of Azerbaijan.

This historic event marks not just the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity but also the triumph of justice and the beginning of a new chapter of peace, development, and reconstruction in the South Caucasus.

The liberation of the territories has paved the way for a remarkable process of restoration and rehabilitation, particularly in the field of cultural heritage, which represents the identity and spirit of the Azerbaijani people and the entire Islamic world.

In this regard, I am pleased to recall that ICESCO has dispatched two international technical missions to the liberated territories in past years, which have assessed the situation on the ground and provided recommendations for safeguarding and restoring cultural heritage affected during the occupation. We consider these efforts of utmost importance, not only for the preservation of Azerbaijan’s cultural legacy but also as a model for the protection of heritage in post-conflict regions around the world.

On every visit to Garabagh, I have witnessed with great admiration the rapid and impressive transformations taking place there. The reconstruction of cities and villages, the rehabilitation of cultural and religious landmarks, educational institutions, and the revival of community life are great proof of that.

These tangible achievements stand as a testament to Your Excellency’s visionary leadership and commitment to building a prosperous and peaceful future for your nation.

Your Excellency, please accept once again my warm congratulations on this significant national occasion, along with my best wishes for continued peace, progress, and prosperity for the Republic of Azerbaijan under your wise leadership.

Let me avail myself of this opportunity to extend to Your Excellency the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem.

Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik

Director-General of ICESCO”