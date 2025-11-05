Winners of third CINEMO Int'l Mobile Film Festival announced [PHOTOS]

5 November 2025 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The winners of the 3rd CINEMO International Mobile Film Festival have been awarded at the Nizami Cinema Center, Azernews reports.

The festival took place under the motto "Fikir çəkmə, telefona çək!" ("Don't think too long – shoot on your phone").

CINEMO Film Festival was organized with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Azerbaijan Film Agency, and the company SBRLY.

The festival, which has already become a notable event in the country's cultural life, aims to support youth creativity, popularize mobile filmmaking, develop skills in shooting and editing on mobile devices, and discover new talents among young filmmakers and mobile videographers. Special attention is given to promoting social values and establishing creative connections between emerging authors.

Speaking at the awarding ceremony, the festival's founder and director, actor Ruslan Sabirli, speaking at the ceremony, noted that this year the festival broke its own record, with nearly 100 films from 33 countries submitted, which is twice as many as last year. Over three years of the festival’s existence, a Google search for CINEMO Film Festival yields over five million results, demonstrating the rapid growth of international interest in the project.

The ceremony featured members of the international and national juries. The international panel included producer Yusuf Sheikh from India as chairman, visual designer Hatice Oksuz from Turkiye, and director-screenwriter Ashraf Shishir from Bangladesh. The national jury included director Mazahir Gashimov as chairman, screenwriter and poet Elvin Pasha, and director Amil Amal.

In the international program, the award for Best Vlog went to "Tasha tries Egypt!" from the USA, directed by Natasha Bodmer. The Best Music Video award was given to "Sluqwoman" from Japan, directed by Kaho Sugisaki. The Best Documentary Film award went to "The Happiness Experiment" from the USA, directed by Jacqui Farris. "The Last Passenger" from India, directed by Subhankar Gatak, received the award for Best Short Film, while "Delta County" from the USA, directed by Gloria Iseli, was named Best Feature Film. The Special Jury Prize was awarded to the Polish film "Salted Caramel," directed by Michal Wengzin.

In the national competition program, the award for Best Mobile Photography went to "Təhlükəsiz baryer" by Zulfiya Islamova. "Baş üstə," directed by Sabuhi Abbasov, received the award for Best Music Clip, while "Ağacın hekayəsi," directed by Kövsər Gurban and Rena Hasanli, won Best Social Clip.

The Best Documentary Film award went to "Dördüncü divar," directed by Siyara Pashazade, and "Yer Kürəsinin sakinləri," directed by Farid Karim, was named Best Feature Film.

Detailed information about the festival, participation conditions, and the prize fund is available on the festival's official website.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.