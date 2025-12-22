Presentation of 'Asaf Zeynalli Selected Works' held online from Australia [PHOTOS]

22 December 2025 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The book "Asaf Zeynalli: Selected Works", prepared by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center for Culture (MEMİM) has been released, Azernews reports. The presentation of the book took place at the Music College of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory.

The event was attended by Vugar Humbatov, MEMİM Acting Director, PhD in Art Studies and Associate Professor; Nazim Kazimov, director of the Music College, Honored Art Worker, and researcher of Asaf Zeynalli's heritage, professor; and Alovsat Aghalarov, chief editor of the Azerneshr publishing house and Honored Journalist.

Speakers highlighted the significant contribution of Asaf Zeynalli (1909–1932), a prominent representative of Azerbaijan's compositional school, to the country's musical culture. The book was described as an important contribution to popularizing the composer's legacy.

The edition, created based on materials from the State Literary and Artistic Archive named after Salman Mumtaz, includes notes on folk songs and dances in the composer's works. Additionally, the musical community is presented with the composer's "East" piece for violin and piano, as well as the work "Layla, beşiyim, layla" for cello and piano for the first time.

The book's foreword author and event organizer, PhD in Art History and Honored Cultural Worker Saadat Takhmirazgizi, provided information on the works included in the publication.

During the artistic part of the event, a documentary film titled "Asaf Zeynalli" (2016) was shown. The composer's works were performed by the faculty, students of the Music College, and students of the Central Art School named after G. Garayev, as well as MEMİM staff member Lala Khalilli.

Relatives of Asaf Zeynalli – Elshana Aghasiyeva, Associate Professor at Baku Slavic University, and Elmira Yusufova, who joined the event online from Sydney, Australia expressed their gratitude to the project organizers.

The book project, published by Azerneshr with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry was led by Vugar Humbatov, a PhD in Art Studies and Associate Professor. The editors were the MEMİM team members: sector head and Honored Artist Neymat Mursalov, lead methodologist and PhD candidate at Baku Music Academy Lala Khalilli, editor Elvin Guliyev, a member of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, and designer Vugar Bakhtiyarov, the center's lead specialist.

