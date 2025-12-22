President of Croatia sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

22 December 2025 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Croatia Zoran Milanović has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, Azernews reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

I extend my warmest congratulations on the occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health and much success in both your personal and professional life.

I am confident that Croatia and Azerbaijan will continue to strengthen and deepen their mutual friendship and bilateral cooperation, with our joint efforts to improve economic relations being of particular importance.

Wishing you all the best, and progress and prosperity for the citizens of your country, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.