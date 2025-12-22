President of Tajikistan sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

22 December 2025 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

President of Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

I heartily congratulate you on your birthday. Please accept my best wishes on this joyful occasion.

On this significant day, I wish you, above all, good health, happiness, and every success in your state activities for the benefit of the further progress of the fraternal Azerbaijani people and the strengthening of the country's authority on the global stage.

It is gratifying that the Republic of Azerbaijan, under your leadership, is today confidently following the path of sustainable and comprehensive development.

Your achievements as head of state have earned you great authority and respect both in your country and beyond its borders.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to particularly note your consistently attentive approach to the further strengthening of various aspects of Tajik-Azerbaijani friendly and cooperative relations.

I am confident that, building on the trust-based political dialogue and close friendship that have developed between us, we will continue to jointly advance the entire range of relations between our countries in the spirit of strategic partnership," the letter reads.