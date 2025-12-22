Children's Paralympic Games kick off in Sumgayit [PHOTOS]

22 December 2025 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Children's Paralympic Games has taken place at the Sumgayit Paralympic Sports Complex under the Social Services Agency of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, Azernews reports.

The event was organized by the National Paralympic Committee, with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and in partnership with Azercell Telecom LLC.

The event was attended by the Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Anar Aliyev, Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade, Vice-Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population and President of the National Paralympic Committee Hidayat Abdullayev, Vice-Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population and President of the Azerbaijan Deaflympic Committee Anar Bayramov, Rector of the Azerbaijan State Physical Education and Sports Academy, two-time Paralympic champion Ilham Zakiev, and representatives of the sports community.

Speakers highlighted that the national Paralympic movement in Azerbaijan, initiated and blessed by the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the 1990s, has made significant progress over the years. They also noted the historic victories achieved by Azerbaijani athletes, including Paralympians, as a result of President Ilham Aliyev's special attention and support for the development of sports in the country.

It was emphasized that the young Azerbaijani Paralympians are determined to continue these sporting achievements. The Children's Paralympic Games were noted for their special importance in promoting the development of the national children’s Paralympic movement and increasing the interest of children with disabilities in sports.

Following the speeches, the creative team of the DOST Inclusive Development and Creativity Center presented musical performances.

A total of 130 children Paralympians participated in the Games. They competed in eight sports, including para judo, para table tennis, para taekwondo, para swimming, para powerlifting, para badminton, para archery, and boccia across various categories. This edition of the Children’s Paralympic Games featured more sports than previous editions.

The event concluded with an awards ceremony for the winners. Certificates and gifts were also presented to other participating children Paralympians.

The main goal of the Children's Paralympic Games is to engage children with disabilities in sports, develop their athletic skills, and nurture a new generation of Paralympians who will represent Azerbaijan with distinction on the international sports stage in the future.