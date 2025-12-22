Baku hosts exciting MMA Tournament [PHOTOS]

22 December 2025 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

The Zeyd Fighting Center has hosted an MMA tournament at the Sarhadchi Sports Complex, held in honor of President Ilham Aliyev's birthday, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the event, President of the Zeyd Fighting Center Emin Aliyev highlighted that Baku has been named the world capital of sports for 2026, reflecting the country’s leadership and strong support for athletic development.

Aliyev also recognized contributions to sports development, awarding Vugar Ahmadov, President of the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation. He expressed his gratitude to Ali Asgarov, founder of the Zeyd Fighting Center, and Azad Asgarov, President of the MMA and Grappling Federation, for their significant support in organizing the tournament.

National Assembly deputies Fazil Mustafa and Vugar Iskandarov stressed the vital role of sports in national development, particularly in promoting the physical and moral growth of young people.

The tournament featured 22 athletes competing in 11 matches. At the conclusion, participants received cash prizes, while the champion was honored with a trophy and additional awards.