Azerbaijan and China deepen tourism cooperation during CITM 2025 [PHOTOS]

22 December 2025 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Nagiyev paid a working visit to the People’s Republic of China within the framework of the “CITM 2025” (China International Travel Mart) international tourism exhibition, Azernews reports.

According to the State Tourism Agency, key directions for the development of tourism cooperation between Azerbaijan and China were discussed during a meeting in Beijing between Fuad Nagiyev and China’s Minister of Culture and Tourism Sun Yeli. The sides emphasized that the establishment of comprehensive strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and China in recent years, driven by the efforts of President Ilham Aliyev and President Xi Jinping, has created a favorable foundation for expanding cooperation in tourism alongside other sectors.

Fuad Nagiyev highlighted the dynamic growth of bilateral tourism relations and underlined the positive impact of the mutual abolition of the visa regime on increasing tourist flows. He noted that large-scale marketing and promotional campaigns to present Azerbaijan’s tourism potential in the Chinese market will continue, adding that plans are underway to open an Azerbaijani tourism representative office in China as a new stage of cooperation.

The chairman also briefed his counterpart on the “China Ready” program, aimed at enhancing the readiness of Azerbaijan’s tourism industry to host Chinese tourists, and described the “China Visitors Summit” held in Baku last month as an important step toward strengthening direct ties between tourism industry representatives of both countries.

Minister Sun Yeli, in turn, pointed to the strengthening of economic and political relations between Azerbaijan and China and their positive spillover effect on tourism. He stressed the importance of jointly promoting Azerbaijan’s tourism opportunities in the Chinese market and expanding cooperation between tourism stakeholders, noting that over the past 33 years, Azerbaijan-China relations have evolved into a mutually beneficial partnership and that Azerbaijan remains an attractive destination for Chinese travelers.

The Azerbaijani delegation also included Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to China, Bunyad Huseynov. At the CITM 2025 exhibition, Azerbaijan’s tourism potential was showcased at the national stand represented by the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau, Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, Shahdag Tourism Center and other local partners. The Azerbaijani national stand was awarded the “Best Stand” nomination.

Fuad Nagiyev also attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition held in Haikou. In addition, a meeting took place at the Azerbaijani stand between Gao Zheng, Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism of China, Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary-General of UN Tourism, and Fuad Nagiyev, focusing on broader international cooperation in the tourism sector.