2026 declared “Year of Urban Planning and Architecture” in Azerbaijan - decree
President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order declaring 2026 the “Year of Urban Planning and Architecture” in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The order aims to preserve Azerbaijan’s centuries-old traditions of urban planning and architectural culture, as well as to promote and expand the application of progressive approaches in the field that address new challenges facing the country.
According to the document, the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan is tasked with preparing and submitting proposals to the President regarding an action plan for the implementation of the “Year of Urban Planning and Architecture” within one month.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!