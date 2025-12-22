Group stage of President's Chovqan Cup concludes [PHOTOS]

22 December 2025 13:23 (UTC+04:00)

Organized by the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation, the final group-stage matches of the chovqan (Azerbaijani polo) tournament for the 12th President's Cup were held on December 20 at the Bine Equestrian Center, Azernews reports.

On the last day of the group stage, the first match took place between the "Polad" and "Sərhədçi" chovqan teams and ended in a 1:1 draw.

In the second match of the day, the "Elit" chovqan team defeated the "Buta Golden" team with a score of 4:2.

Based on the results of the matches, in Group A, the "Pola" team took first place, "Sərhədçi" came in second, and "Zəfər" secured third place.

In Group B, the "Elit" team finished first, "Embawood" second, and "Buta Golden" third.

According to the tournament regulations, the top two teams from each group advance to the semifinals.

In the semifinals, the first-place team from Group A will face the second-place team from Group B, while the first-place team from Group B will play against the second-place team from Group A.

For reference, the semifinal matches will be held on December 22 starting at 15:00. The games "Polad" vs. "Embawood" and "Sərhədçi" vs. "Elit" are expected to draw significant attention from spectators.

The winner of the 12th President's Cup will be determined in the final match on December 24 at 15:00. On the same day, the teams defeated in the semifinals will compete for third place.