One-time financial assistance to be provided to low-income families in Azerbaijan [ORDER]

22 December 2025 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, the Cabinet of Ministers, and the Ministry of Finance have been instructed to address all matters arising from the implementation of this order.

As of December 30, 2025, each family receiving targeted state social assistance will receive AZN 200 on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year.

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order granting one-time financial assistance to low-income families, Azernews reports.

