Azerbaijan discusses energy cooperation and project diversification with US
Azerbaijan has held discussions with the United States on energy projects, gas transportation, and opportunities to diversify joint activities in the South Caucasus and Caspian regions.
As reported by Azernews, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, shared details of the meeting on his X account.
“During a videoconference with Caleb Or, U.S. State Department Assistant Secretary for Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs, we highlighted various aspects of Azerbaijan-U.S. economic partnership and emphasised the strategic importance of cooperation in energy and business. We also discussed ongoing energy projects, gas transportation, and opportunities to diversify joint initiatives in the South Caucasus and Caspian regions,” the statement read.
