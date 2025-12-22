Russian Lieutenant General killed in Moscow car explosion
An explosive device planted under a car detonated in Moscow on the morning of December 22.
Azernews reports, citing TASS, that the Russian Investigative Committee confirmed the incident. Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, Chief of the Operational Readiness Department of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, was killed in the explosion on Yasenevaya Street.
An investigation into the incident has been launched.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 56-year-old Sarvarov was appointed to his current position in 2016. He participated in military operations in Chechnya between 1992 and 2003 and served in Syria in 2015–2016.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!