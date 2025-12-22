Azerbaijan’s FM honors Colombian Ambassador as he concludes mission

22 December 2025 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

On December 22, 2025, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, received the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia to Azerbaijan, Luis Fernando Cuartas Ayala, on the occasion of the conclusion of his diplomatic mission.

As reported by Azernews, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister Bayramov expressed satisfaction with the current state of bilateral relations between the two countries and thanked Ambassador Cuartas Ayala for his contributions in strengthening these ties.

During the meeting, both sides highlighted the importance of maintaining and developing political dialogue through mutual visits, contacts, and political and consular consultations.

Minister Bayramov recalled with appreciation his recent meeting with Colombian Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo at the 29th session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), emphasising that such interactions play a crucial role in advancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

The parties underlined the significance of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Colombia, both bilaterally and within international platforms such as the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement.

Minister Bayramov highly valued Ambassador Cuartas Ayala’s contributions to the development of Azerbaijan–Colombia relations and wished him success in his future endeavours.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest between the two countries.