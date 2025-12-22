Final statements delivered in trial of Armenian citizens at Baku Military Court

22 December 2025 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

The court proceedings in the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia continued on December 22 at the Baku Military Court, with the hearings moving into the stage of final statements by the defendants.

According to Azernews, defendants David Babayan and Levon Mnatsakanyan delivered their final addresses to the court.

During their statements, the defendants presented arguments they said contradicted the claims put forward by the prosecution.

It should be noted that the trial concerns Armenian citizens accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the planning and waging of an aggressive war, genocide, and violations of the laws and customs of war. The charges also include terrorism, financing of terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, as well as other serious criminal offenses committed as a result of Armenia’s military aggression.

The court proceedings are ongoing.