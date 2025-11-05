Azernews.Az

Wednesday November 5 2025

ENTSO-E shortlists Green Energy Corridor linking Caspian to Europe

5 November 2025 14:56 (UTC+04:00)
ENTSO-E shortlists Green Energy Corridor linking Caspian to Europe
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
The European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) has published the preliminary list of power infrastructure projects to be assessed under its next Ten-Year Network Development Plan (TYNDP). The Caspian–Black Sea–Europe Green Energy Corridor — Phase 1 and Phase 2 — has been included in the TYNDP 2026 project portfolio, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Energy.

