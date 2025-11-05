The Rasmus thrills audience with dark and haunting melodies [PHOTOS/VIDEOS]

5 November 2025 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Those who grew up in the early 2000s surely remember The Rasmus, the Finnish rock band that defined a generation with hits like "In the Shadows," "Livin' in a World Without You".

Teenagers everywhere sang along, air-guitars in hand, to the hits that topped the charts and played endlessly on MTV.

Even years later, their songs still bring back vivid memories of adolescence and school days. For many, The Rasmus remains a symbol of 2000s nostalgia.

The Rasmus, formed in 1994 in Helsinki, has long been recognized for their unique blend of alternative rock and gothic tones. Over the years, they built a reputation for creating powerful, memorable songs that combine dark atmospheres with catchy melodies. Their global breakthrough came with the 2003 album "Dead Letters", which sold over two million copies worldwide and set records for Finnish music royalties abroad.

Finally, after years of anticipation, Finnish rock band took the stage in Baku for the very first time.

The concert at the Heydar Aliyev Palace was brimming with energy as the audience sang along to the old hits like "In the Shadows", "Livin' in a World Without You", and "Jezebel".

Songs from the band’s new album Weirdo were also met with great enthusiasm and interest throughout the concert.”

As band members Emppu Suhonen and Eero Heinonen previously shared in an interview with AZERNEWS, The Rasmus' latest album, "Weirdo", is musically a bit harder and heavier. With so many difficult things happening in the world right now, they wanted to create a rock album that reflected the times.

They worked closely with acclaimed producers Desmond Child and Marti Frederiksen to craft the sound. In the final phase of production, Joseph McQueen contributed additional rock and metal elements to complete the album

Fans filled the hall with lively cheers, hand-waving, and dancing, following Lauri's lead through every song.

The moment The Rasmus struck the first chord, the hall seemed to breathe with them.

Lights twisted and danced like flames, projections painted the walls with color and motion, and the band moved with a presence that made the air itself feel electric.

By the night's end, it was obvious this was just the beginning. With the band promising a return, Azerbaijani fans left buzzing with excitement, already looking forward to the next chance to see them live.

Photos and Video Credits: Laman Ismayilova