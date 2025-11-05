Azerbaijan to field fencing team at Islamic Solidarity Games

5 November 2025 17:31 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan is set to field 15 fencers at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports.

In the women's individual sabre competition, Polina Kaspiarovich and Sabina Karimova will compete, while in the team event, P. Kaspiarovich, S. Karimova, and Zarifa Huseynova will showcase their skills.

In the men's individual competition, Magsud Huseynli and Saleh Mammadov will participate, and in the team event, M. Huseynli, S. Mammadov, and Murad Akbarov will test their strength.

In the women's épée events, Aynur Guliyeva and Nazrin Mehdiyeva will compete individually. In the team event, Aynur Guliyeva, Khadija Hasanli, and Nazile Rahimova will represent the country.

In the men's individual épée competition, Ruslan Hasanov and Vahab Fatullayev will take part, and in the team event, Ruslan Hasanov, Emin Safarbayev, and Mirkhatai Mammadov will test their skills.

The fencing competitions will take place from November 17 to 20.

The 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games are set to take place on November 7-21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking the sixth edition of this multi-sport event for athletes from countries that are members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Approximately 3,500 athletes from 57 countries will compete in the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

The event is expected to feature a wide array of sports, with athletes from across the Muslim world competing to promote solidarity and cultural exchange through sports​.

Recall that Azerbaijan hosted the Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017. A total of 24 disciplines from 21 sports were contested in this edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games.

Some sports also include disabled sports events such as athletics and judo.